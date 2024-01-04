Man attacks Las Vegas judge in viral courtroom scuffle after being denied probation

Footage has gone viral of a man lunging at and attacking a Clark County judge during a sentencing hearing after she denied his probation.

A “shocking” courtroom video has gone viral showing the moment Deobra Redden lunged at Las Vegas judge Mary Kay Holthus after she denied him probation.

The incident took place during a sentencing hearing for a charge of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm. The prosecutor asked for a prison term due to Redden’s violent history, which included home invasion, domestic violence, and battery on a protected person.

Redden’s attorney argued for a suspended sentence, however, Holthus ultimately decided that would not be appropriate, stating, “I appreciate that, but I think it’s time that he gets a taste of something else because I just can’t with that history.”

Evidently not pleased with the verdict, Redden swore at Holthus before charging and lunging at her over the bench, with the entire incident captured on camera.

Several others were forced to intervene to pull Redden off of Holthus, multiple punches being thrown throughout the commotion.

According to News 3, both Holthus and a marshal were taken to hospital after the incident for examination. Both are expected to make a full recovery.

The footage has since quickly gone viral, with stunned viewers sharing their thoughts on the altercation via social media.

“That was in a courtroom, Imagine what he’d do when no one is around…” one person wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Another said, “That’s really concerning. We need to make sure that justice is served and that those who break the law are held accountable.”

