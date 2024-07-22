How to get the viral Studio Ghibli filter on TikTok

The Studio Ghibli filter is going viral on TikTok, with many people using it to see how they would look as an anime character in a Ghibli film.

TikTok’s AI Studio Ghibli filter is going viral, as it transforms users into anime characters reminiscent of those in Studio Ghibli‘s beloved films like ‘Spirited Away,’ ‘Howl’s Moving Castle,’ and ‘Ponyo.’

The effect uses AI technology to apply a stylized, hand-drawn anime aesthetic to your face, making you look like you’ve stepped straight out of a Ghibli film.

Fans of the studio’s iconic works have been obsessed with this filter, as it accurately replicates the delicate and whimsical art style that has made the Japanese animation studio a household name.

How to get the Studio Ghibli filter on TikTok

Whether you’re a long-time anime fan or just curious about how you’d look as an animated character, here’s how you can get the popular filter:

Open TikTok. Tap the magnifying glass in the top right. Type ‘Studio Ghibli filter‘ in the search bar. Find a video that has used the viral filter. Click on the button above the person’s username that reads “CapCut – Try this template.” Press ‘Use template in CapCut.’ Select the photo you want to use, then tap ‘Preview.’ View the results, then select ‘Export’ and either ‘Save to your device’ or ‘Save and share to TikTok.’

The effect has already been used over 186,000 times so far, with many TikTok users going viral by trying it out and seeing themselves in the enchanting world of Ghibli’s timeless animations.

