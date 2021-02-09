Logo
Mizkif begs fans to stop sending Jinny hate amid OTK drama

Published: 9/Feb/2021 19:16

by Virginia Glaze
Mizkif asks fans to stop harassing Jinny
Twitch: Mizkif, Jinnytty

Popular Twitch streamer Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo has issued another statement in wake of the current drama surrounding broadcasting group ‘OTK’ after asking fellow streamer Jinny to leave his home.

While OTK (short for ‘One True King’) is a relatively new streaming organization, the minds behind the group have been on Twitch for some time. Comprised of popular broadcasters like Asmongold, Esfand, and Mizkif, the content collective officially kicked off last October — but just months later, they have found themselves entrenched in drama.

The issues started due to tensions between Mizkif and fellow IRL streamer Jinny, who has become known for her traveling exploits (as well as the hilarious shenanigans she finds herself in while abroad).

Jinny was living in Mizkif’s Texas home for a U.S. stay — but now, OTK is asking her to leave the residence, in part because she had invited her brother over to the house to visit in spite of current health concerns. However, it’s also worth noting that Jinny discussed the situation at length with Esfand, with both parties seeming to mutually come to the same conclusion that it’s best for her to leave.

OTK group photo
Instagram: @otknetwork
OTK is comprised of popular streamers like Mizkif, Asmongold and Esfand.

Unfortunately, this appears to have sparked a slew of harassment and hate toward Jinny, after Mizkif explained that OTK was worried for the health of Asmongold’s mother and Tips’ new baby.

Mere days later, Mizkif returned to Twitch alongside Jinny to address the situation, begging fans to stop sending hate toward her in wake of what appears to be a painful parting for the group.

“We both know that there’s clearly been people who were fabricating stuff and making things worse,” Mizkif stated. “I think it’s the community, I think it was Jinny’s fault — it’s also our fault, too, my fault.”

“We hate that this turned into this crap,” he continued. “It really makes us sad. I know she’s been crying a lot, and it makes me feel really shitty, thinking that any of this is a problem. ‘Cause I like Jinny a lot, and I know my community does, too. I don’t want Jinny to be upset, at all.”

Citing the issue as “massive communication errors,” the streamer then asked his fanbase to stop harassing Jinny amid all the drama, claiming that the IRL streamer had been in tears for three days.

Mikif’s statement has sparked a wave of conversation among his viewers as fans continue to debate the morals of Jinny’s brother’s travels and the overall safety of streamers visiting each other during quarantine.

Valorant

Valorant dev responds after Dr Disrespect wants to design new map

Published: 9/Feb/2021 18:56

by Michael Gwilliam
Dr Disrespect plays Valorant
Riot Games/Dr Disrespect

Dr Disrespect

Legendary streamer Dr Disrespect is finally enjoying Riot Games’ first-ever foray into the FPS genre with Valorant – but he had some words for the game’s developers regarding the quality of maps.

On February 9, the two-time look to Twitter to post some clutch gameplay where he secured the round-winning frag in dramatic fashion.

“I love this feeling,” he said in the clip just before landing a headshot onto the remaining member of the enemy team. “Just knowing that I can read the fucking situation like it’s nothing. I love this feeling.”

While Doc may be loving the feeling of playing well, that didn’t stop him from being a bit critical of the game’s maps.

“Valorant is somewhat addicting. They just need a few more fun maps in the rotation,” he captioned the video. “Flip phone is wide open, Riot Games.”

The flip phone remark is a reference to a sketch Doc acts out on stream where he “gets a call” from another streamer, developer, or even us at Dexerto. It’s really one of the best parts of his stream, and can lead to some funny moments.

The big takeaway here, though, is that it seems like Doc wants to help design a map for Valorant. He does have a lot of experience in that department, having developed some maps for Call of Duty and even had a big part in Rogue Company’s Arena map.

Shortly after the two-time’s tweet, Riot’s Lydia Zanotti, a 3D environment artist who works on Valorant’s maps, replied.

“I’ll get you more maps,” she responded. “I promise.”

Zanotti concluded her message with a pleading face emoji. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Doc will be bringing his signature violence, speed and momentum to a Valorant map anytime soon, but rest assured, fans definitely want to see it.

In the comments, many voiced their approval, hoping that Riot would let the two-time develop a map for the tactical shooter. Whether they take him up on the offer in the future, however, remains undecided.