How to use TikTok’s closed eye filter

TikTokers are going viral with their videos pranking their friends and family using the closed eye filter that’s blowing up on the app — here’s how to try the effect out for yourself.

Video platform TikTok has a huge number of different filters and effects that can be used to enhance your posts, many of which have gone on to spawn viral trends that have taken over the app.

One of the latest filters to blow up on the app is the closed eye filter, which as the name suggests, makes it appear as though the person using the filter has their eyes closed, even if they are open in real life.

The bizarre filter immediately prompted users to start pranking their friends and family with it.

One trend using the effect sees users applying the filter to their face, and having someone situated behind them so they are also looking at the camera. They get the other person to hold up different amounts of fingers so they can ‘guess’ how many with their eyes closed, and thanks to the filter, they are able to get it right every time.

Videos using this effect have been garnering millions of likes and views, so if you want to try it out for yourself, here’s how.

How to get TikTok’s closed eye filter

The closed eye filter is available right from the TikTok app, so it’s easy to try the effect in your videos. Just do as follows:

Open TikTok. Click the plus button at the bottom to open the camera. In the bottom left, click ‘Effects.’ Click the magnifying glass icon, and search ‘Close Eyes.’ Tap on the effect of the same name to apply it. Point the camera at your face and your eyes should appear closed.

