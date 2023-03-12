Kyedae impresses fans by making fun of her diagnosis during Streamer Awards speech

Kyedae, a Valorant streamer diagnosed with leukemia, impressed her fans by making fun of her diagnosis during her speech while accepting an award at the Streamer Awards.

Kyedae revealed on March 3 that she has been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Some members of the community used this opportunity to say hateful things to the content creator.

During the March 11 Streamer Awards, Kyedae was nominated for the “Best Valorant Streamer” category and eventually won.

During her award acceptance speech, Kyedae admitted that she did not prepare a speech since she did not expect to win that day, but she threw in a joke relating to her Leukemia diagnosis that earned the admiration of her fans.

Kyedae makes fun of her diagnosis on stage

Kyedae clearly wasn’t expecting to earn the award judging by her reaction to receiving it. She sat in her seat for a moment, stunned that she won before stepping onto stage and giving a short yet memorable acceptance speech.

“I didn’t have a speech prepared today because I was expecting someone else to win. But I did talk to QT on the sidelines and this was my Make-A-Wish, so thank you very much, everyone, I appreciate it,” said Kyedae during her speech.

Many viewers on the LSF Subreddit thread containing the clip and fans of Kyedae commended her for her attitude, composure, and sense of humor. She clearly won the hearts of the audience, even those who may have been expecting other streamers to win the category.

“One of the best moments of the awards ceremony. Kyedae knows how to have fun lol,” said one user.

“The face after hearing she won, the demeanor, the speech. Everything about this was so funny,” chimed in another user.

Kyedae commented before that her Leukemia treatment will start sometime after the Streamer Awards, possibly in late March. Kyedae continues to inspire fans all over the world, streaming Valorant on her channel while mocking hateful chatters.