Kyedae reveals cancer diagnosis, starting leukemia treatment soon

Valorant star Kyedae ‘Kyedae’ Shymko has just revealed she was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia and will be starting treatment soon.

AML is a type of cancer that is rare in those under the age 45. According to the National Cancer Institute, “approximately 60% to 70% of adults with AML can be expected to attain [complete remission] status after appropriate induction therapy.”

Kyedae is essentially Valorant royalty, as one of the biggest personalities in the stream and partner to esports star Tyson “TenZ” Ngo. Being signed on to 100 Thieves as a content creator, she garners a large, loyal fanbase across a number of platforms.

Upon revealing her diagnosis, an outpour of support came from many other streamers, Valorant pro players, and fans.

