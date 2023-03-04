Valorant community shows support following Kyedae’s cancer diagnosis

Valorant star Kyedae ‘Kyedae’ Shymko revealed on March 3 she will be streaming less due to starting cancer treatment soon. Valorant, and the larger gaming community, immediately flooded her replies with words of encouragement.

Kyedae, 100 Thieves content creator, announced over Twitter on March 3 that she has been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a form of cancer of the blood and bone marrow.

Following that, Kyedae informed her fans that she might stream inconsistently due to not knowing how her body will respond to the treatment that she is beginning soon.

Kyedae is one of the biggest personalities in the Valorant space who garners a large, loyal fanbase across a number of platforms. The news spread quickly among the community, and posts informing Redditors of this in both Valorant’s and ValorantCompetetive Reddits quickly took off to top spots for this week.

The comment sections under them are filled to the brim with players wishing Kyedae the best of luck with her treatment and knowledgeable people sharing useful information about leukemia diagnosis and treatment.

Valorant community reacts to Kyedae’s cancer diagnosis

The community began an outpour of support by sharing their own stories or wishing Kyedae to make the full recovery with various heartwarming comments.

“She’s going to 13-0 that shit. All the love to her. F**k cancer,” comments one user referencing the fact that scoring 13 rounds to 0 is a crushing victory in a game of Valorant.

One helpful community member cited a study concluding that more and more patients over the years make a full recovery from Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

“Among patients aged 15 to 39 years, the 5-year survival rates were 24%, 41%, 52%, and 63%, respectively; in the decades 1980 to 1989, 1990 to 1999, 2000 to 2009, and 2010 to 2017,” quoted the Reddit user from a public AML study.

Kyedae wishes to continue streaming throughout her treatment, but how that works out remains to be seen. Fans of the content creator surely will wait patiently for their favorite streamer even when she chooses not to make content during recovery.

Her last public appearance came recently at VCT LOCK//IN where she was interviewed with TenZ and fellow Sentinels player Zekken about the 100 Thieves match they were watching.