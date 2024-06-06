Valorant pro keeps competing despite cancer diagnosis: “I got cancer and I’m still sh**ing on kids”

Veteran Valorant pro Matthew ‘Wedid’ Suchan revealed his cancer diagnosis on social media and said he still plans to compete.

Wedid has been around the Valorant pro scene since the start of the esport. He rose to prominence on XSET and NRG Esports and has been grinding the tier-two North American circuit since 2023.

The Canadian player has accrued a decent following on social media and competes for the unsigned squad Turtle Troop in the NA Valorant Challengers League.

On June 6, he revealed he had been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and said the cancer is the reason he has been coughing on camera during matches.

“I got a neck biopsy today and I was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a little worrying but still have a bunch of testing to do to figure things out,” he said on social media.

Wedid is optimistic about his future despite the grim diagnosis and said he will learn more about his status in the coming weeks.

“P.S. I got cancer and I’m still sh***ing on kids,” he said.

Riot Games/ Squirtle Squad Turtle Troop was formerly known as Squirtle Squad.

The pro has received an overwhelming amount of support from fellow pros and the Valorant community since revealing his health status.

“Wishing for the best my friend,” Evil Geniuses player Derrek ‘Derrek’ Ha said in a reply.

Others pointed toward Wedid’s hilarious P.S. statement.

“‘I got cancer and I’m still sh***ing on kids” is wild bro, wishing the best for you Matt. Keep staying positive,” Valorant content creator Chris ‘Flexinja’ Irvine said.

The NA Challengers League is in its second split as Wedid’s team is 2-0 and at the top of Group B. The competition is expected to continue into July and culminate in a playoff bracket that will give teams a shot at Valorant Ascension and a chance to qualify for VCT Americas.