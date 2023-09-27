Kyedae reveals she’s finished chemo in latest cancer update

Valorant star Kyedae ‘Kyedae’ Shymko has given fans another update regarding her cancer diagnosis, claiming that she has officially finished chemotherapy.

In March 2023, 100 Thieves’ Kyedae revealed to fans that she had been diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a type of cancer found in blood and bone marrow.

Kyedae’s announcement shocked the streaming community, resulting in an outpouring of support and positivity toward the Valorant broadcaster.

Since then, Kyedae has given viewers small updates here and there, opening up about her mental health in a stream shortly after her announcement, saying she was “really scared” about the situation.

Article continues after ad

100 Thieves Kyedae has been open with her fans about her cancer diagnosis and recently gave them a happy update in a September 26 stream.

Kyedae reveals she’s done with chemotherapy: “I’m so happy”

However, Kyedae had good news for her viewers on September 26, nearly six months after announcing her initial diagnosis.

Article continues after ad

During her Twitch stream, Kyedae revealed that she had officially finished chemotherapy, marking a major milestone in her treatment and recovery. Chemotherapy is an intense treatment for cancer, often causing hair loss and other symptoms as it kills cancer cells in the body.

The streamer claimed that her hair and nails have started to grow back, but also made sure to explain to fans that this does not mean the rest of her treatment has been completed.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I am officially off of chemotherapy now,” she said. “It is something that, before I wanted to share with you guys, I wanted to make sure 100% that it was done and over with. It does not mean that all of my treatment is done yet, but for now, my hair has started to grow back.”

Article continues after ad

“My nails have been growing a little bit, too, and I’m so happy. I’m really happy.”

Fans were overjoyed about this latest news, congratulating Kyedae’s big milestone after finally finishing chemotherapy.

Article continues after ad

“Amazing news, I’m so happy!” one fan wrote on X/Twitter.

“This made me so happy. I’m literally crying right now. Cancer is so scary,” another said.

Despite her diagnosis, Kyedae has remained positive about the situation, notably poking fun at her condition during her acceptance speech at the 2023 Streamer Awards earlier this year.