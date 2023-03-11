Kyedae explains why Valorant made her numb to hate comments about cancer

Kyedae, a Valorant content creator diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, has shared why hateful comments about her cancer don’t phase her after playing so much Valorant.

Kyedae announced she would be starting treatment for Acute Myeloid Leukemia soon. Some members of the community used this opportunity to say hateful things to the content creator.

During her March 10 stream, Kyedae stated that jokes about her cancer don’t phase her because she plays Valorant “8 hours a day.”

“I have seen so many hate comments of people joking about my cancer, literally none of that could phase me. I play this game (Valorant) 8 hours a day,” said Kyedae. “Nothing will phase me, you can literally joke about my death and I don’t give a s**t.”

Article continues after ad

Many players on the LSF Subreddit thread containing the clip commended her for her attitude while also commenting on how toxic the culture of online PvP games has become.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“PvP games like Csgo, League, and Dota2 make you have strong immunity to toxicity,” said one user.

“Amazing attitude toward such s**t situation, honestly this is inspiring,” chimed in another player.

Kyedae commented on stream that her treatment is starting later this month, sometime after the Streamer Awards. Kyedae continues to stream Valorant on her Twitch while brushing aside any hateful comments, earning praise from the community for the resilience shown.