KSI’s manager says fight vs Jake Paul might happen before Tommy Fury rematch

Mams Taylor, KSI’s manager has stated that the fight between Jake Paul and KSI might take place sooner than previously thought.

The showdown between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has come to an end, with Fury winning over the Paul brother.

Soon after the fight, KSI stated via his Twitter that he would “destroy” both of the fighters followed by a video mocking Jake for not drinking enough prime.

Following up on KSI’s passion on display Mam Taylor, his manager, stated that they are considering moving the KSI vs Jake Paul from December to somewhere in the Summer so that KSI might fight Jake before he goes on to rematch with Tommy Fury.

Mam Taylor considering moving KSI vs Jake Paul fight sooner

A tweet reporting on this from ICBN has garnered a variety of reactions from both boxers fans.

“So as soon as Jake loses they suddenly want the fight asap? They have been stalling this out for months because of “Ksi’s Journey” and now will go back on that as soon as he loses,” points out one of the replies.

“That is very smart booking on KSI’s side,” another says.

Whether fans think KSI or Jake have better chances and whether this booking would be opportunistic based on the current hype is irrelevant as Jake Paul has confirmed hours after this claim went viral, he will focus on rematching Tommy Fury first.

“KSI has yet to fight a real opponent so we don’t even know his actual skill level, but obviously that’s still a massive fight. But I’m gonna go back for this rematch, I just talked to Tommy in the medical room and he’s like ‘let’s go, let’s do it again’,” said Jake Paul in a post-match interview

For all the latest influencer boxing news and updates, be sure to check out our boxing coverage right here.