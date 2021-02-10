Logo
Jake Paul is “done” calling out KSI for boxing match

Published: 10/Feb/2021 23:53 Updated: 11/Feb/2021 0:09

by Virginia Glaze
Jake Paul done with KSI fight
YouTube: ESNEWS / JJ Olatunji

YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul has long been vying for a fight with rival creator KSI — but it seems that he’s officially done attempting to orchestrate a match with his opponent from across the pond.

Although Logan was the first Paul brother to box KSI in August 2018, it seems that the tables have finally turned in wake of KSI’s shocking split-decision victory in their 2019 rematch.

Now, Jake Paul is jockeying for a bout against the British YouTuber, even coming head-to-head with the creator just after his first-round KO over AnEsonGib in January 2020.

Since then, Jake has been doing his best to rile up his rival for a potential match — but KSI has rebuffed him at every turn, citing concerns with the current global health crisis as reason enough to hold off.

KSI faces off with Jake Paul in the boxing ring.
YouTube: DAZN
Jake Paul quite literally went head-to-head with KSI just after his win over AnEsonGib in January 2020, leading to a tense moment that had fans believing the two might face off in the future. Now, they’re not so sure.

In fact, this particular song and dance has been happening since last year, and it seems that Jake is finally washing his hands of a potential fight with KSI after months and months of no dice.

In an interview with ES News on February 9, Paul claimed that he is officially “done” calling out his rival for a boxing match during a training session at his local gym.

“I found ten gyms open in London, but KSI is making the excuse that he can’t train,” he claimed. “His trainer said like, KSI — actually, you know what? I’m done talking about him. This is the last time I’m talking about KSI. I’m done. He’s washed up. F**k that guy.”

 

Paul’s coach appeared to agree with the sentiment, stating that he was “tired” of being asked about the bout and claiming that it “is never going to happen.”

“KSI is out of the question already, because even Viddal [Riley], who is a boxing guy, said look, I’m not letting him fight Jake right now,” the coach argued.

(Topic begins at 2:00)

With KSI out of the cards, Paul is free to focus on his upcoming boxing match against former MMA star Ben Askren on April 17. No matter your thoughts on YouTube boxing, it will be certainly interesting to see where Jake’s fighting career goes from here.

Entertainment

Elon Musk and Kanye West plan Clubhouse voice chat event

Published: 10/Feb/2021 21:12

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: PowerfulJRE

Elon Musk Kanye West

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has officially revealed a joint event with rapper Kanye West on the Clubhouse app — a new, invite-only social media platform for voice chatting.

It’s no secret that the social media age is ruled by a handful of giant platforms, but one application is standing out from the rest. Its name is Clubhouse, and part of its inherent appeal is the fact that it’s so exclusive.

Clubhouse is a relatively new social media application that acts as a kind of virtual panel for users to engage in voice-only chats with their audiences. The platform already boasts a slew of high-profile users, with such celebrities as Drake, Oprah, and Ashton Kutcher taking part in the trend.

It’s not just its huge celebrity following that has users vying to download the app, though; it’s also an invite-only application, meaning that if you want to use the program, you have to be specifically invited by a current user.

Clubhouse app shown on a phone screen.
Unsplash.com - William Krause, @williamk
Clubhouse is a relatively new, invite-only social media application that is taking the net by storm.

However, existing users can’t simply hand out invites willy-nilly — new users only get one free invite at the start, and have to use the platform for a period of time before being given another three invites.

This is what makes the Clubhouse app so mysterious, and it looks like two major celebs are about to cash in on the trend.

On February 10, renowned meme-king and Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that he would be using the Clubhouse app for a virtual voice-chat with fans alongside another huge name — music artist Kanye West.

This is certainly an unexpected combination, but not an unwelcome one. Funnily enough, both have appeared on episodes of the Joe Rogan Podcast in the past, although on different episodes, so there’s no telling what kind of hijinks these two will get up to during their upcoming panel.

This news comes just after massively popular YouTuber MrBeast held his own voice chat with fans on the application. Although there’s no set date or time for the Elon x Kanye event, fans are already looking forward to what promises to be an intriguing conversation between the two stars.