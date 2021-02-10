Jake Paul is “done” calling out KSI for boxing match

YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul has long been vying for a fight with rival creator KSI — but it seems that he’s officially done attempting to orchestrate a match with his opponent from across the pond.

Although Logan was the first Paul brother to box KSI in August 2018, it seems that the tables have finally turned in wake of KSI’s shocking split-decision victory in their 2019 rematch.

Now, Jake Paul is jockeying for a bout against the British YouTuber, even coming head-to-head with the creator just after his first-round KO over AnEsonGib in January 2020.

Since then, Jake has been doing his best to rile up his rival for a potential match — but KSI has rebuffed him at every turn, citing concerns with the current global health crisis as reason enough to hold off.

In fact, this particular song and dance has been happening since last year, and it seems that Jake is finally washing his hands of a potential fight with KSI after months and months of no dice.

In an interview with ES News on February 9, Paul claimed that he is officially “done” calling out his rival for a boxing match during a training session at his local gym.

“I found ten gyms open in London, but KSI is making the excuse that he can’t train,” he claimed. “His trainer said like, KSI — actually, you know what? I’m done talking about him. This is the last time I’m talking about KSI. I’m done. He’s washed up. F**k that guy.”

Paul’s coach appeared to agree with the sentiment, stating that he was “tired” of being asked about the bout and claiming that it “is never going to happen.”

“KSI is out of the question already, because even Viddal [Riley], who is a boxing guy, said look, I’m not letting him fight Jake right now,” the coach argued.

With KSI out of the cards, Paul is free to focus on his upcoming boxing match against former MMA star Ben Askren on April 17. No matter your thoughts on YouTube boxing, it will be certainly interesting to see where Jake’s fighting career goes from here.