OnlyFans model jokes about ‘KO’ing’ neighbor after signing multi-fight boxing deal

TikToker and OnlyFans model Amber O’Donnell joked that she wants to knock out her neighbor who’s upset with her content after signing a multi-fight boxing deal with Kingpyn.

After going viral for being put on blast by her neighbor, the OnlyFans model now wants some revenge.

24-year-old Amber O’Donnell was filming a TikTok in her car when suddenly her elderly neighbor showed up with a bone to pick.

The neighbor, who just returned from work, told Amber she was being too loud — before putting her on blast for making explicit videos where the neighbors can easily see, leaving the OnlyFans model in complete disbelief.

Now the TikTok and OnlyFans star has signed a multi-fight boxing deal, and the angry neighbor looks to be on her hit list.

OnlyFans model wants to KO neighbor

Following the announcement of O’Donnell’s multi-fight deal, where she’ll be making her boxing debut in Kingpyn’s influencer tournament, fans suggested she goes to blows with her neighbor.

Responding to a fan asking if she’d fight the neighbor in question, Amber surprisingly agreed, claiming she’d knock her out. “Yeah I’ll knock 50yr old Sharon out for a few quid,” she joked.

The OnlyFans star has noted how her neighbor just doesn’t like her and will jump at any opportunity to argue. Regardless, she clarified in a follow-up tweet she isn’t actually looking to put the 50-year-old on the canvas.

“Omg this was a joke I’m not actually gonna knock shazza out,” she wrote.

The TikToker and OnlyFans model has been boxing for almost two years now, and she’ll finally be making her debut in Kingpyn’s world’s first YouTube Boxing tournament.

It’s unclear who she’ll be facing in the ring, but she’s ready to “shock everyone” according to the announcement.