KSI says Tommy Fury will be his last boxing fight

YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI has revealed that his fight against Tommy Fury will likely be his last inside the boxing ring – unless Jake Paul finally wants to fight him.

When influencer boxing first came to the forefront back in 2018, KSI was right at the front of the charge. He fought Joe Weller in the first big YouTuber boxing match before he went to fight Logan Paul.

Since then, the influencer boxing game has changed massively and it’s no longer just amateur fights to settle scores. These are now fully professional fights that sell out arenas and bring in massive pay-per-view numbers.

He’s been on a bit of a streak in the last year or so, defeating Swarmz and Luis Pineda in the same night before going on to add a win over FaZe Temperrr to his record – as well as no contest against Joe Fournier following an “accidental elbow”.

KSI believes Tommy Fury will be his final boxing fight

KSI has also agreed to fight Tommy Fury on October 14, looking to go one better than his long-time rival Jake Paul and defeat the Reality TV star.

It’s also likely to be his final boxing match too. “Honestly, I think Tommy is it,” KSI said on episode 84 of the Sidecast. “I think, max, would be two because Jake at the end.”

The Brit also downplayed talk about a potential rematch against Tommy, believing he’ll score the knockout win. “I’m going to put my all into it. I feel like I haven’t really been able to really show all my skills yet, still!” he added.

KSI and Jake have constantly teased a YouTube boxing superfight over the years, and they were talking about making it happen if Jake had beaten Tommy. Though, of course, that didn’t come to fruition.

It remains to be seen if they’ll ever actually fight, and if KSI will hold up his end of retiring after clashing with Tommy. It’s the fight game and things change quickly.