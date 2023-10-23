Jake Paul vs KSI fight in limbo as KSI reveals plans after Tommy Fury loss

KSI vs Jake Paul appears to be in turmoil as KSI has revealed his plans for the future after losing to Tommy Fury.

On October 14, KSI and Tommy Fury finally put on their gloves and stepped in the ring on the highly-anticipated Prime Card.

While aiming to do what his rival Jake Paul couldn’t and beat a professional boxer, it was ultimately Fury who walked out on top, taking the win by a controversial unanimous decision.

Article continues after ad

With the fight done and dusted, fans have now set their sights on the ultimate showdown of KSI vs Jake Paul. However, the fight looks to be further away than imagined.

Article continues after ad

KSI reveals plans after Tommy Fury loss

In the recent Sidemen Sunday on October 22, KSI was asked what his future plans are now that he’s touched gloves with Fury, where he made it clear he’d be taking a bit of time to relax.

“What am I doing next? I’m actually relaxing man,” he said, meanwhile, the Sidemen erupted with cheers.”You’ll see me in more Sidemen videos yeah,” the YouTuber added. “I need to relax, I need to.”

Article continues after ad

Fellow Sidemen member Vikkstar asked KSI exactly how long he’d be relaxing for. While the YouTube star joked he’d be back in a month, he admitted he needs some time to enjoy his success after relentless hard work for years.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Give me about a month,” he joked. “Nah, I feel like I need to enjoy my hard work. I feel like I’ve just been working for so many f**king years.”

(Timestamp at 1:43)

Article continues after ad

The Sidemen agreed, acknowledging KSI has a ton more on his plate since the last time he took time to relax, taking into account his ventures in the boxing business on top of the highly successful Prime and his music.

While the two YouTube stars agreed to throw down sometime in 2023, it doesn’t look like a bout is on the cards for this year given Jake is expected to fight in December. Sadly, there’s just no telling when we’ll finally see KSI face ‘The Problem Child’.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For the time being, KSI has sent an official appeal to the PBA, the governing body that sanctioned his fight with Tommy Fury in hopes of overturning the “outrageous” decision.