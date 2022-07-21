KSI praises Fousey’s viral fitness TikTok: “Why can’t Deji get an easy fight?”

Dylan Horetski . 45 minutes ago

KSI was stunned by Fousey’s viral fitness TikTok where he shows off his physique, just weeks before he’s set to fight KSI’s little brother, Deji.

KSI is set to box Alex Wassabi on August 27, and his younger brother Deji is on the undercard, attempting to bring home his first fight win as he goes against fellow YouTuber Fousey.

Fousey uploaded a TikTok video on July 11 that showed off his physique. It quickly went viral, gaining 33 million views in the days after… with fans flooding the comments with praise for the effort he’s putting into his upcoming fight.

KSI echoed the comments during a recent video, complimenting the YouTuber and worrying about his brother’s chances of a win.

KSI applauds Fousey’s viral fitness TikTok

in a video uploaded on July 20, KSI reacted to posts on his own subreddit. A fan posted Fousey’s viral TikTok video with the caption “I wonder how Deji is looking because his opponent is fire.”

The YouTuber clicked on it and watched a fighter get his stomach slapped several times before stepping away just seconds before Fousey entered the screen.

He quickly paused the video after seeing Fousey and said: “Damn! Fousey! Oh, sh*t. Bro, he’s jacked. Why can’t Deji get an easy fight? Bro, why is everyone always jacked or in good shape whenever they fight Deji?

“For some reason Deji always makes his opponents turn up.”

(Topic starts at 3:06 during the video)

Fousey’s first and only boxing match so far was in 2019 against Slim Albahner, where he suffered a devastating loss.

It appears that the YouTuber is working hard not to suffer the same consequences on August 27.