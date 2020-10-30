 PewDiePie shares his insane police chase story - Dexerto
PewDiePie shares his insane police chase story

Published: 30/Oct/2020 19:42

by Brent Koepp
PewDiePie

Popular YouTuber Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg revealed that he once had a run in with the police when he was younger. The Swede opened up on stream about a handful of “embarrassing” stories from his youth.

For many, PewDiePie has been the face of online entertainment for the last decade. With over 107 million subscribers to his channel, the content creator is undoubtedly the reigning king of YouTube.

During his October 29 livestream, the star opened up about experiences he had when he was lesser known. From speeding tickets to his car being impounded, the 31-year-old had some incredible stories to tell.

PewDiePie reveals story about run-in with police

The YouTuber was preparing to stream Among Us with Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson and Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys when he revealed “embarrassing” stories from his youth to viewers. The star detailed a time he was pulled over for speeding on the highway.

“I was 18 and I just got my driver’s license. Of course, the cliche. I thought ‘yeah, there is no cars.’ Thought I was the coolest,” he said, before pausing to tell fans, “DON’T DO THIS, it’s not cool! But then I sped, and the police actually chased after me. They put the sirens behind, I’ve never seen that before.”

Despite the scare of them chasing him, luckily he was let off with a warning. “I gave them the sappiest eyes ever. I feel like the pitied me so hard, they just lowered what they had on the ticket. They were like “you’re fine, just go. Don’t drive fast,” he said.

The entertainer added, “I’ve never been stopped in the UK, I was stopped so many times in Sweden.” As if that wasn’t crazy enough, Kjellberg also told his audience the story about how his car once got impounded when he was out of the country, and was almost auctioned off.

“F**king auctions, man. That happened to my car once. I didn’t pay tax on it, and I was away. So it had been taken off and it was just about to go in auction,” the YouTuber revealed. “It’s f**king crazy. How can they do that? I was out of the country!”

PewDiePie had to drive over 40 minutes to reach the place where they had taken his vehicle. Summing up the whole experience, he cautioned fans: “It’s tough, guys, it’s tough not paying your taxes.”

The stories PewDiePie told were from years back, however he called them “embarrassing” experiences. To be fair, everyone has a story of getting into trouble in some form or another in their youth.

Despite being known for his video content, in 2020 the personality has been streaming more often after signing a major deal with YouTube back in March. Fans are often treated to anecdotes from the star’s interesting life.

