 KSI apologizes for using "transgender slurs" after backlash - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

KSI apologizes for using “transgender slurs” after backlash

Published: 9/Mar/2021 11:42

by Lauren Bergin
KSI Transphobic Tweet
Instagram: KSI, Twitter

Share

ksi

Popular YouTuber JJ ‘KSI’ Olatunji has hit back at claims of him being transphobic in YouTube videos and on streams.

British YouTuber KSI is no stranger to drama, getting involved in heated beefs with different YouTubers and even his brother in the past.

Advertisement

After being criticized alongside Minecraft star Fundy for a series of inappropriate jokes on a recent Jackbox stream, the situation has spiralled even further.

The use of transphobic slurs both during this stream and throughout his YouTube career has led to mass Twitter backlash and claims that KSI is transphobic.

Advertisement

KSI’s recent Jackbox stunt has caused many to deem him as transphobic.

KSI hits back at transphobia allegations

In a series of tweets on March 9, the YouTuber star hit back at commenters calling him out for being transphobic.

Writing “hold up, people actually think I’m transphobic?” the tweet has blown up in the little time that it’s existed.

Advertisement

This was followed up by a now-deleted tweet where the YouTuber used another slur.  His apology, however, was under came attack from some believing it to being insincere.

Advertisement

KSI transphobic tweet

It was promptly replaced by a less inflammatory version which reads: “My bad for saying transgender slurs. Honestly didn’t know they were slurs. I know now though.”

Advertisement

Twitter reacts

As soon as the second tweet was removed, Twitter users jumped in to remind KSI of the original version of his apology tweet.

One user responded with a screenshot of the Tweet, and asked “why you delete this, huh?”

A second respondent replied stating that “someone told you it was a slur and then you proceeded to say it?”

Another writer chose to approach the situation by offering KSI constructive criticism, providing examples of way to show that he’s actually interested in learning and embracing trans culture.

The YouTuber hasn’t commented on the situation further, and it remains to be seen if his apology will be accepted by his critics.

Advertisement

Advertisement