Kim Kardashian deletes TikTok video after fans notice “bruises” on her jaw

Kim Kardashian posted and quickly deleted a TikTok video, after concerned fans spotted “bruises” on her face.

The reality star shared a video of herself and her 9-year-old daughter North dancing along to Drake’s ‘One Dance’ in her car.

The clip started with North lip-syncing the song lyrics and sticking her tongue out to the camera, before panning over to a bare-faced Kim, who sat in the driver’s seat.

Kim appeared to be makeup free and had her hair pulled back in a low bun, as she danced in the car while holding a cup of coffee.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star uploaded the video on her and North’s joint TikTok account, but took it down after fans pointed out “weird bruises” on the right-hand side of her jawline.

Fans spot “bruises” on Kim Kardashian’s face

While the brownish-purple marks on Kim’s jaw were only visible for a second, fans in the comments seemed concerned, as they speculated what may have caused the discoloration.

“What’s going on with the weird bruises on Kim’s jaw?” one user questioned.

Some thought the spots could be the result of fillers.

“Fillers? I think she had those injections that give you a sharp jawline. You can tell when she opens her mouth they look like knots,” someone wrote. “Hopefully those bruises are just jaw fillers & nothing serious,” another added.

Others suggested the marks had been caused by psoriasis, a skin condition that causes flaky patches of skin, which can then go on to form scales. The patches can appear pink or red on light skin, and purple or dark brown on black and brown skin.

Kim has spoken candidly about dealing with the condition since her twenties.

“I’ve become extremely comfortable with my psoriasis,” she said on her sister Kourtney’s blog Poosh. “No matter where it is on my body, sometimes I am fine with showing it off and other times I don’t want it to be a distraction, so I cover it up with body makeup.”