Kim Kardashian & North West go viral recreating Minion makeup trend

Georgina Smith . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West have gone viral on TikTok for their take on the popular Minion makeup trend, with North turning Kim into one of the popular creatures.

Media personality Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West first joined TikTok with their joint account ‘Kim and North’ in late 2021, and ever since then they have been entertaining their many followers with vidoes participating in the latest popular trends.

One trend that’s garnering a lot of attention on the app recently is the Minion makeup trend, inspired by the creatures from the Despicable Me franchise. Many of these videos see people painting their friends and family to look like a Minion, sometimes without the subject knowing what the end result is going to look like.

On Jul 31, Kim and North uploaded their own take on the popular trend, with North taking on the role of makeup artist to paint her mom just like a Minion, with a Minion cover of a song playing in the background.

Fans absolutely loved their take on the trend, and it quickly took off on the platform, with over 3.4 million likes and 13 million views at the time of writing.

Although comments are turned off on the Kim and North account, viewers shared their opinions on the clip in the comment sections of reuploads across TikTok.

“North is hilarious,” read one comment, with another saying: “She did it so well tbh, I didn’t even realize it was Kim for a good minute.”

The mother-daughter duo has gone viral on TikTok with their videos on many occasions, including in March when they took part in the popular ‘Emo Girl’ trend.