Kick viewership jumps over 40% in only a few months as ex-Twitch stars dominate

The Kick streaming platform has enjoyed an astronomical bump in viewership thanks to ex-Twitch stars dominating on the service.

Billing itself as the “most rewarding gaming and live streaming platform,” Kick was established in October 2022 before officially launching this past January.

Of course, the platform’s budding rivalry with Twitch has contributed to its early successes. This especially holds true given that several Twitch streamers have already made the jump.

Now there’s data to convey just how successful Kick has become in such a short period of time.

Kick’s viewership data shows incredible growth in short period

According to a “State of the Stream” report from StreamElements, Kick is enjoying meteoric month-on-month growth – to the tune of more than 40 percent.

The report measures the platform’s viewership stats based on the number of hours watched. Between January and April, then, viewership rose an astounding 44 percent.

In January, Kick users watched 12.8 million hours of content; by April, they were tuning in to view about 51.8 million hours. StreamElements estimates the massive leap between April and March came courtesy of Kick’s app launch on mobile devices.

In addition to an increasing amount of users, Kick also continues to draw in new creators. Kick had attracted more than 9,000 active channels by the end of January.

At the end of April, nearly 67,000 active channels had signed on. Such a boost undoubtedly contributed to Kick’s month-over-month viewership leaps.

And it probably doesn’t hurt that a fair number of popular Twitch streamers have joined Kick, as well. Trainwrecks and Adin Ross, of course, count among the most high-profile names to make the switch. Meanwhile, rumors suggest the likes of Kai Cenat could eventually land on Kick, too.

It’ll be interesting to see how Kick continues to expand its community in the months ahead.