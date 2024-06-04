Mizkif says Kick will “never” take over Twitch as top streaming platform

Twitch star Mizkif shared his thoughts about the ongoing Twitch vs Kick discussion, revealing that he doesn’t think the latter will ever take over the Amazon-owned platform.

Since the launch of Kick back in 2022, Twitch streamers and viewers alike have taken part in debate over which platform is the best out of the two.

OTK Co-Founder Mizkif sat down with fellow Twitch streamer Squeex in the latest episode of his ‘Just Chatting’ podcast, where the two talked about the platforms’ ongoing rivalry and how long they think Twitch will remain relevant.

“In like 10 years from now, I don’t think Twitch is going to be that big,” Mizkif said. Instead, he thinks people will become more spread out across platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and whatever other social media platform pops up in the future.

“It’s not just going to be Twitch. Right now, Twitch is dominating. Kick tried and it’s still doing stuff, but it’s not going to take over.”

Mizkif and Squeex went on to explain that “nobody” can start their career as a streamer on Kick without signing a contract. “How many new streamers are there a day on Twitch?” Squeex asked. “It’s just the place to be.”

(Topic starts at 41:00)

Mizkif added: “Right now, the only way to [start your career] on Kick is you have to be friends with Adin Ross.”

Kick has maintained its popularity as a platform over the last few months, reaching a peak of over one million viewers across the site in May 2024.

Alongside its massive viewership peak, StreamsCharts says that Kick reached over 192,000 active channels on the platform with more than two viewers.

Kick co-founder Bijan Tehrani says that the platform will do “way better” in the future, after the company rolls out version 2.0 of the site.

On May 31, 2024, Twitch announced the removal of all of its Safety Council staff with the intention of replacing them with streamers. Just four days later, the Amazon-owned company also revealed that they are raising the price of subs by $1 in the US and dozens of other countries.