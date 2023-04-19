Kick throws shade at Twitch after “priceless” Kai Cenat ban

Kick has called out Twitch after they banned Kai Cenat, one of their biggest streamers, and threw shade at the rival streaming site over their products.

Kick has been setting itself up as Twitch’s biggest rival in the streaming space for a while now, but it’s rare that they get as aggressive as this.

In a tweet which tagged MrBeast, the official Kick account described Kai Cenat as a “priceless” loss for Twitch, and dragged the industry titan for sending him “one dollar” custom Air Forces.

Kick calls out Twitch for banning Kai Cenat

The tweet drew attention to Kick’s main selling point compared to Twitch: the 50-50 revenue split that it takes from streamers. By contrast, Kick takes just 5%, leaving 95% for the content creator. This was a big factor behind GMHikaru’s decision to join Kick.

The post also trashes the custom DXRacers that Twitch collaborates with by putting it next to a bin emoji, and it does the same with the custom Air Forces they sent to Kai Cenat.

Twitch sent Kai the Air Forces, which have “King of Twitch” displayed on the side, less than a month before they banned him. Kick even managed to one-up Twitch by sending him a pair that he preferred.

The tweet also referenced Hasan, another one of Twitch’s biggest streamers, and included a picture of Kai Cenat with a cross through him, with the caption reading: “Banning your #1 streamer = priceless”.

Dexerto revealed yesterday that the ban was a temporary one, and that Twitch intends for Kai to return. However, Kick is always fishing for new talent, and this most recent ban may have incentivized big names to make the jump.

For more updates on this story, check out our exclusive on why Kai Cenat was banned from Twitch in the first place.