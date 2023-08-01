Twitch viewership actually grows despite Kick stealing away big streamers

Twitch and Kick’s ongoing battle for streaming supremacy hit a surprise twist in June as the Amazon-owned platform actually increased in viewership.

Twitch has reigned on top of the streaming world for years, but Kick has emerged as a true competitor and has made inroads by signing some of the most popular streamers on the internet.

June was one of the biggest months ever for Kick, as they snagged Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel with a mammoth $70M non-exclusive deal, and followed that up by announcing that OnlyFans icon Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa was also joining.

Despite these two massive moves, Twitch seemed unfazed, and even saw an overall viewership growth that month compared to previous ones.

Twitch sees increased viewership even as Kick signs top stars

According to StreamElements, Twitch saw a slight daily viewership increase in the shorter month of June.

The Amazon-owned site averaged 56,919M hours of content watched per day, which is 18M more than May.

StreamElements Twitch saw a viewership increase in June.

“Although the overall time spent viewing Twitch over the last four months has climbed and dipped a couple times because some months are longer than others, the trend being overlooked is the daily growth,” explained StreamElements CEO Gil Hirsch.

“Since March, the hours watched each day has steadily increased, painting an optimistic picture on the momentum front.”

A big reason for June’s success could be the launch of Diablo 4, which was the most-viewed game by a wide margin throughout the month.

Blizzard Diablo 4 has been a record-shattering success.

Diablo 4 had a whopping 156M hours watched, 60M more than second-place League of Legends. Just Chatting, however, remains the top overall category on the platform, amassing an overwhelming 246M hours watched in total.

We’ll have to see if July tells a different story and if Kick can halt Twitch’s momentum as the streaming wars between the two companies wages on.