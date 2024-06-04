Kick co-founder says platform can “do way better” after May streaming stats revealed

Kick’s co-founder believes the platform can still do better after seeing significant growth in May, 2024.

In May, Kick saw massive growth across all metrics, according to StreamsCharts. Particularly, hours watched increased by 21%, the platform’s peak viewers increased by a staggering 69%, and average viewers across all broadcasts also rose by 25%.

However, despite the impressive growth, it could be even better according to the platform’s co-founder Bijan Tehrani. “Kick fell off,” he joked in a June 3 post on X.

Kick / Twitch Kick has taken over the streaming world since launching in late 2022.

One Kick streamer responded making note of how remarkable it is for the new streaming platform to be already pulling these numbers after just a year and a half of operating.

Article continues after ad

Tehrani then claimed that the growth will be even greater when the site releases a tech update they’ve been working on. “I’m certain once we release our new tech we can do way better,” he replied.

After picking up some of the biggest names on Twitch, such as Adin Ross, xQc, Amouranth, and numerous more, Kick has had a tremendous year, setting new records every month.

Article continues after ad

According to Tehrani, the company has even had buyout offers upwards of $1 billion, which they turned down as they continue to directly compete with Amazon-owned platform Twitch.

That said, Kick’s stats barely make a dent compared to Twitch’s which pulls 10x the numbers. But still, the Amazon-owned platform also saw an increase in users in May.

Article continues after ad

Kick doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon, and it seems like this could just be the beginning if Kick’s co-founder gets his way once the platform gets some upgrades.