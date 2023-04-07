Kick faces backlash again for removing username to give to bigger streamer

Streaming platform Kick is facing criticism after forcefully removing another streamer’s name to give it to a bigger content creator. The platform has responded to the backlash.

Kick has exploded in popularity since its launch in late 2021. The broadcasting platform, co-founded Trainwrecks, and connected with crypto-gambling site Stake.com, has quickly become one of Twitch’s top competitors.

With lucrative contracts, and an impressive 95% subscriber revenue share — compared to Twitch’s 50% split with its broadcasters — some creators have been enticed to jump ship from the Amazon-owned platform.

Article continues after ad

However, issues have cropped up, including users having their names on the platform stripped away, in order to make room for bigger streamers.

Kick under fire again for removing another streamer’s name

In an April 6 tweet, Kick streamer Angelina accusing Kick of giving her handle to a bigger content creator.

“This is not cool @KickStreaming,” she wrote. “I had this account in January before you guys were starting to get known and u guys gave my username away to someone who has ‘more followers’ and when I email you say it’s because I’m inactive when I streamed yesterday and is almost affiliate.”

Article continues after ad

The streamer also shared the email she received from the platform, and their response to the situation was no help. “Unfortunately, we have a certain policy with usernames and we are giving them away due to inactivity,” the email read.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“By active, we are referring to active users that are actually streaming on our platform, and that actually ‘own’ this username as their trademark. We are hoping that you understand, and we are hoping that you can use your current or any other available username and give our platform a chance.”

Article continues after ad

Furthermore, the situation caught the attention of Kick and Stake co-founder Ed Craven, who promised to help “work something out” for Angelina.

“This is always a tough situation. We have a large issue with all known streamers having their names taken already, so we’re doing our best to return them in the fairest way possible,” he wrote. “With this said, it seems your situation is definitely a tricky one. If you could DM me I’ll work something out for you.”

Article continues after ad

This isn’t the first time the platform has come under scrutiny for the same situation.

Similarly, in March, streamer Sunlihyt claimed that Kick made her change her name because it was “reserved” for someone else despite it being actively used.

The challenge for Kick is that in some cases, trolls are deliberately signing up using the names of big streamers, either to impersonate them or to attempt to sell the account to the streamer. The same situation occurred when Microsoft’s Mixer launched too.