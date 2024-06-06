Kick cofounder Trainwreck says critics will “never” give the platform credit

Kick’s cofounder Trainwreck says the platform still has a lot of areas that need improvement, but its critics will never give the site credit for what it’s accomplished so far.

In the last year, Kick has emerged as a true competitor to Twitch, having signed some of the biggest names in the industry and offering a more laissez-faire approach to its content moderation.

The result has been controversial, with some suggestive subject matter sparking criticism from netizens – but the site has still been growing, pulling in impressive viewership numbers for May, 2024.

However, many users are hoping for Kick’s technological limitations to be resolved. Cofounder Trainwreck used his stream to both praise what the site’s achieved while demanding improvements.

“This goes to the streamers on the platform. This goes to everyone. I believe in Kick. I truly do. You don’t see what I do behind the scenes when I fight for it. But there are some things we got to get clear.

“Some of y’all, the things you’re asking for need to be thrown into the trash. Right now, as a community, we should be encouraging and pushing developers and the site to be working on product and product only. You understand?” he asked.

Trainwreck went on to discourage asking for events like a KickCon to rival TwitchCon, calling them secondary and even third priority.

“We need to get the product better, cleaner. The app needs to be cleaner. These things we need to push for!” he exclaimed. “I don’t think we’re ready as a community for KickCon and things like that.”

However, it wasn’t all doom and gloom. Train also said it was “beautiful” to see how far the platform has come, even with others refusing to give the site credit.

“They don’t. They never will. I don’t give a f**k. We don’t need it. Where we’ve come in a year and a half is insane. All those big YouTubers and streamers that sat there sh*tting on us in the first six months saying we’re gonna be gone in six months, if they had any honor whatsoever, they’d either pull the video back or make a five-minute update,” he slammed.

The site is expecting to see some major improvements with the launch of Kick 2.0, but just don’t expect to see Dr Disrespect jump ship for the 2.0 upgrade. According to Kick staff, the two-time is holding firm on his $50M request and even turned down $10M per year.