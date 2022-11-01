Kendall Jenner pokes fun at viral TikTok roast in hilarious cucumber Halloween costume

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at [email protected]

Kendall Jenner dressed as a cucumber for Halloween, the costume a great reference to a meme of her that went viral earlier this year surrounding her questionable cucumber-cutting skills.

It’s no secret that many celebrities go all out when Halloween arrives. In particular, the Kardashian and Jenner family have built a reputation for their over-the-top costumes, with their audiences now anticipating and theorizing about what they will wear each year.

While Kim Kardashian opted to wow her fans by going completely blue and dressing as Mystic from the X-Men franchise, Kendall Jenner has chosen to model a few different outfits this Halloween. Some are much sillier than others.

First, she dressed as Jessie from Toy Story. However, the most recent Halloween costume she revealed is a great homage to a viral meme the influencer found herself in the middle of earlier this year.

In a brand new TikTok, Kendall posted a video of her dressed up as a cucumber slice, modeling the outfit with a smile on her face and with a knife in her hand. Back in May, the supermodel went viral after an episode of The Kardashians included a scene of her cutting up a cucumber.

In the scene, it is very clear that she is having a hard time cutting it up. Her mother Kris Jenner prompted her to “be careful,” Kendall responded by saying: “I’m definitely not a good cutter, so don’t zoom in on me. I’m not professional whatsoever.”

The internet immediately turned the moment into a viral meme, with clips online getting millions of likes and comments. And while Kendall Jenner hasn’t spoken about the moment since, her cucumber Halloween costume is a great nod to the moment and is sure to send social media crazy.