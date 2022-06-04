Kendall Jenner roasted over cutting cucumbers as TikTok continues to go viral

Kendall Jenner went viral online back in May after a clip of her cutting a cucumber on ‘The Kardashians’ went viral, and the memes on TikTok haven’t stopped since then.

26-year-old Kendall Jenner is a model and media personality, known best for her appearance on ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ along with her family members. She has 240 million followers on her Instagram account alone.

Kendall has been the subject of several viral moments in the past, and the latest happened back in May, when a clip of her cutting cucumber on the show ‘The Kardashians’ blew up on TikTok.

In the scene, her mother Kris asked if she wants the chef to make her a snack, but Kendall declared in return: “I’m making it myself. Just gonna chop up some cucumber, it’s pretty easy.”

She proceeded to struggle to cut it, with Kris prompting her to “be careful,” and Kendall went on to say: “I’m definitely not a good cutter, so don’t zoom in on me. I’m not professional whatsoever.”

Naturally, fans immediately saw the viral meme potential in the clip and began sharing it on social media, particularly TikTok, where some posts went on to get millions of likes and views.

Many people also went viral with their own recreations of the popular clip, getting into increasingly bizarre positions to attempt to replicate Kendall’s awkward chopping skills.

“I wish I were so privileged I didn’t know how to cut a cucumber,” one commenter said, with another writing, “At least she’s doing it, but my god.”

The moment went so viral that people are still making videos roasting Kendall weeks later, so it looks like the internet isn’t going to be forgetting about it any time soon.

The Jenners have had plenty of viral TikTok moments in the past, with Kendall’s sister Kylie garnering millions of likes and views for her use of the popular shook filter.