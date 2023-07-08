Keke Palmer sends cryptic message to Darius Jackson after outrage over Usher video

Keke Palmer has sent a cryptic message to her boyfriend and baby daddy, Darius Jackson, after he publicly criticized the outfit she wore to Usher’s concert.

In a viral TikTok posted to her account, Keke seemingly shared a message aimed at her boyfriend, who infamously shamed her for wearing a bodysuit to Usher’s Las Vegas concert.

The short clip, which was uploaded on July 7, showed the 29-year-old actress busting out some dance moves in a white tank top, gray sweats, and a full face of makeup.

“You ain’t stopping what’s going on with me, sweetheart. So, if you about to act up, I’m ’bout to link up,” she mouthed while dancing to the camera. The audio she’s lip-syncing to appears to be from one of her interviews.

Keke’s video quickly went viral with over 6.6 million views and 1.5 million likes, as fans rushed to the comments to praise the ‘Nope’ star for being unbothered by Darius’ comments.

“She’s always had a glow but this glow after the baby is GIVING,” one fan wrote. “He better recognize who you are,” another commented. “Greatest clap back of the year,” a third supporter added.

The actress further addressed the criticism with a tweet featuring a video of her singing Stevie Wonder’s ‘Isn’t She Lovely’ to her baby boy.

“One thing is certain and one thing is true, IM A MOTHA, through and through!” Keke wrote. “To all my mom’s out there, how did your baby change you?? Mine empowered me! On such another level, my perspective changed because when my baby is good I’m GREAT! Look at that face! Gratitude galore.”

The couple have since unfollowed each other on Instagram, with Darius also deleting photos of Keke from his profile.

