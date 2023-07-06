Viral Keke Palmer & Usher video creates hilarious memes amid Darius Jackson backlash

A video went viral of Keke Palmer and Usher, after the actress’ partner, and the father of her children, Darius Jackson, criticized her online, giving rise to hilarious memes on social media.

In the clip, Keke can be seen wrapping her arms around Usher as he sang a version of his song, There Goes My Baby. Usher had his arm on her back as he entertained the audience and Palmer.

The actress had worn a sheer black dress over a bodysuit as she also sang along with Usher.

Article continues after ad

The clip went viral after Jackson criticized Palmer for her outfit at the concert. Palmer’s partner retweeted the video on July 5 and shamed her for her outfit.

Social media users reacted to the viral video

Some internet users slammed Darius for his comments against Keke while others started a hilarious meme thread to the situation.

One comment read, “Usher strikes again,” while another posted a hilarious video and said, “Keke palmer baby daddy when he hears an usher song on the radio.”

Article continues after ad

Many memes and GIFs were based on Darius’ reaction to seeing the video for the first time. However, fans also questioned why he shamed Palmer publicly for the same.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

They explained that he could have confronted her face-to-face or via call. Many others compared Jackson to Halle Bailey’s infamous ex-boyfriend, DDG.

Darius responds to the backlash

However, after the internet criticized him for his tweet, Jackson doubled down on his claims and explained he has “standards and morals” to believe.

Article continues after ad

He also said, “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.” Both Palmer and Jackson have always kept their relationship out of the public eye.

The actress talked about her beau for the first time in November 2021. She said, “We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I’m not gonna hide something that makes me happy.”

Article continues after ad

Although Keke hasn’t directly responded to his comments online, she did post a few pictures of her in the outfit.

Palmer and Jackson welcomed their first child together in February 2023.