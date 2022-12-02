Kanye West subreddit becomes Taylor Swift page as fans turn their back on Ye

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at lawrence.scotti@dexerto.com

Kanye West has seemingly burned every last bridge with even his most dedicated fans, who have now turned the popular r/Kanye subreddit into a Taylor Swift page.

Ye’s fanbase is known to be one of the most loyal of any public figure, often defending the Chicago rapper for years throughout his multiple controversies, but are also happy to criticize when he goes too far.

However, even his stans have completely abandoned him after his recent outburst, which included comments like, “I like Hitler,” during a guest appearance on the conspiracy theory show Infowars.

Now, his followers have morphed the popular subreddit r/Kanye into a page dedicated to Taylor Swift – once Kanye’s rival.

Kanye West fans change subreddit into dedicated Taylor Swift page

Kanye and TSwift have beef dating all the way back to the 2009 Video Music Awards show when Ye created one of the internet’s earliest memes by grabbing the microphone away from the singer during her acceptance speech for best Best Female Video of the year for her hit song “You Belong with Me.”

Since then there’s been bad blood between the two and their ravenous fanbases. However, it seems that with West’s most-recent meltdown, his fans are waiving the white flag in favor of Taylor.

In a Reddit post that went massively viral, a Kanye fan stated: “This is now a Taylor Swift Subreddit. We had a good run fellas,” with a picture of the 32-year-old singer-songwriter.

In the comment section, tons of Ye stans admitted they were too harsh on Swift and even regret their behavior toward her.

One fan said, “I absolutely loathed her back in 2016/17 just because I took Ye’s side in their beef. Kinda regret it now that I like some of her music and it’s awfully clear that Kanye is a horrible person.”

Another added, “It’s Ye. Hi. I’m the problem. It’s Ye.”

Although Mr. West’s fans have stood by him through a lot over the years, it’s clear this is entirely too far, even for his biggest supporters in the past.