TikToker goes viral showing dad’s hilarious attempt to get Taylor Swift tickets

A TikToker went viral after sharing her dad’s hilarious and desperate attempt to score Taylor Swift tickets for his daughter.

When the presale for Taylor Swift‘s latest tour ‘Eras’ launched, millions of fans were on the Ticketmaster website ready to purchase tickets.

Unfortunately, just minutes after tickets went live, the site malfunctioned and went down, crushing hopes and dreams of Swifties across the country.

One frustrated dad, however, decided to take matters into his own hands, as he direct messaged the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer.

In a viral TikTok, Liv (chickenwangkween) filmed her father messaging Taylor’s official Instagram account. “No one panic my dad got us all hooked up with tickets,” she sarcastically wrote over the video.

The dad, who’s clearly fed up with his daughter’s complaining, typed, “Hi, do you have any tickets for my daughter she is acting like a spoiled b*tch and keeps asking me for my Amex

“Please help out a poor man from NJ. God Bless You TT,” he wrote, before hitting send.

“Problem solved god bless you tt,” Liv captioned the video, which amassed a whopping 15.6 million views.

TikTok users in the comments were in hysterics over the dad’s effort to get tickets.

“So all of our dads are the equal amount of blind at this stage good to know,” one quipped.

“The way he started reading the text at the end,” another added.

“Me when my mom asked why I didn’t just tell Billie Eilish to send me tickets for the concert, or send me merch cause were poor,” a third shared.

“The definition of what would happen if you just call Taylor up,” someone else added, referring to when Kris Jenner advised her daughter to call the singer to mediate a conflict.

Others tagged Taylor Swift’s official account, asking her to help Liv’s dad out. Thus far, the TikToker has yet to get tickets.