Joe Rogan is misunderstood claim friends Bert Kreischer & Annie Lederman - Dexerto

Comedians Bert Kreischer and Annie Lederman have shared their thoughts on why they believe people’s interpretations of popular podcaster Joe Rogan are often not representative of who he really is in real life.

Joe Rogan is now massively popular, largely thanks to his long-running podcast the Joe Rogan Experience. It launched over a decade ago in 2009, and since then has accumulated almost 10 million subscribers and 2.6 billion views.

While very popular, he has come under fire previously for hosting some polarizing guests, as well as various comments. With the recent announcement of the podcast’s move over to Spotify exclusively, many fans have accused the streaming service of censorship after several episodes of the JRE were missing from the full archives.

With these contrasting accounts of Joe as both a victim and a perpetrator of controversy, it remains unclear to which of these accounts he best fits.

In episode 433 of Bert Kreischner’s podcast, he along with Annie Lederman who have both previously been guests on the JRE and have a degree of friendship with him, spoke about why they feel that Joe is often misunderstood.

“People’s interpretations of Rogan are very funny,” Annie began, “they’re just not ever correct. He’s such a nicer guy than people think he is.”

“I gave up listening to that dialogue,” Bert said, “I think I was a little closer to it in different times because of my interactions with Joe. I’ve known Joe for a long time. We did Sober October, and I talked sh*t about him on social media during that time.”

“I’m very intimate with the level of adoration he gets based on the hate I got when I talked sh*t about him.” However Bert did stress that he “was joking, I thought everyone would see that as a joke.”

Annie later went on to explain that “more than I think people realize, he’s very tapped out of the comments and stuff.” She recalled a situation where she suggested that he take down a post of hers he’d retweeted after people started complaining because “he didn’t see that people were coming at him.”

The Joe Rogan Experience is now on its 1547th episode, with the whole catalog of previous episodes as well as all future episodes to be migrated exclusively to Spotify by the end of the year.