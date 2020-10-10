 Joe Rogan is misunderstood claim friends Bert Kreischer & Annie Lederman - Dexerto
Joe Rogan is misunderstood claim friends Bert Kreischer & Annie Lederman

Published: 10/Oct/2020 15:26 Updated: 10/Oct/2020 15:48

by Georgina Smith
Images of Bert Kreischer and Joe Rogan side by side
YouTube: Joe Rogan Experience / Instagram: bertkreischer

Joe Rogan

Comedians Bert Kreischer and Annie Lederman have shared their thoughts on why they believe people’s interpretations of popular podcaster Joe Rogan are often not representative of who he really is in real life.

Joe Rogan is now massively popular, largely thanks to his long-running podcast the Joe Rogan Experience. It launched over a decade ago in 2009, and since then has accumulated almost 10 million subscribers and 2.6 billion views.

While very popular, he has come under fire previously for hosting some polarizing guests, as well as various comments. With the recent announcement of the podcast’s move over to Spotify exclusively, many fans have accused the streaming service of censorship after several episodes of the JRE were missing from the full archives.

With these contrasting accounts of Joe as both a victim and a perpetrator of controversy, it remains unclear to which of these accounts he best fits.

Joe Rogan next to the spotify logo
YouTube: Joe Rogan Experience / Spotify
Joe Rogan slammed claims that Spotify were trying to censor him.

In episode 433 of Bert Kreischner’s podcast, he along with Annie Lederman who have both previously been guests on the JRE and have a degree of friendship with him, spoke about why they feel that Joe is often misunderstood.

“People’s interpretations of Rogan are very funny,” Annie began, “they’re just not ever correct. He’s such a nicer guy than people think he is.”

“I gave up listening to that dialogue,” Bert said, “I think I was a little closer to it in different times because of my interactions with Joe. I’ve known Joe for a long time. We did Sober October, and I talked sh*t about him on social media during that time.”

“I’m very intimate with the level of adoration he gets based on the hate I got when I talked sh*t about him.” However Bert did stress that he “was joking, I thought everyone would see that as a joke.”

Annie later went on to explain that “more than I think people realize, he’s very tapped out of the comments and stuff.” She recalled a situation where she suggested that he take down a post of hers he’d retweeted after people started complaining because “he didn’t see that people were coming at him.”

The Joe Rogan Experience is now on its 1547th episode, with the whole catalog of previous episodes as well as all future episodes to be migrated exclusively to Spotify by the end of the year.

Entertainment

LilyPichu asks fans not to attack SleightlyMusical after his return to streaming

Published: 10/Oct/2020 12:21

by Georgina Smith
LilyPichu and Sleightlymusical stand next to each other
LilyPichu / Sleightlymusical

LilyPichu

Popular Twitch streamer LilyPichu has implored her fans not to send unnecessary hate to former partner Albert, a.k.a Slightlymusical, after their unexpected public breakup in late 2019.

LilyPichu has a huge follower base of over 1.5 million on Twitch, and is a member of the streamer collective OfflineTV along with fellow streamers such as Pokimane, DisguisedToast, among others.

After a series of subtweets in November 2019 by popular streamers who are close to Lily, rumors began to circulate that her boyfriend Albert had been unfaithful. As the theories gained more and more traction, Lily explained that the pair had split, but didn’t explain why.

Shortly after, Albert himself revealed on social media that he had in fact cheated on Lily, saying “I chose to be unfaithful to Lily, and caused her an excruciating amount of pain. I’m incredibly sorry for my selfish and irredeemable behavior.”

Instagram: Albert Chang
Instagram: Albert Chang
Lily and Albert were together for two years before their public breakup last November.

He also announced an “indefinite hiatus” from streaming, and has been off the radar for almost an entire year.

However when Albert revealed he would be returning to the platform after a long break, former girlfriend Lily was quick to ask her fans to not send any hate his way, despite the painful drama from the previous year.

“Okay, so recently Albert made his return video, and he’s gonna come back to streaming,” she began. “Some people have said my fans give him hate, and I really don’t like that, because I don’t condone that kind of stuff.”

She went on to express her understanding of her loyal fans anger, saying “you don’t have to support him obviously, you can do whatever you want. But we’re on good terms, and I would appreciate it if no one in my fan base sent anything like that, okay?”

Albert’s return video on YouTube has reached over 250,000 views, with fans curious about what the streamer had been up to in his long hiatus.

