Kai Cenat viewer’s wedding proposal goes horribly wrong on stream

Twitch star Kai Cenat recently brought one of his viewers on stream via Discord call to propose to his girlfriend but it didn’t quite go as planned.

Over the last few months, Kai Cenat has become the top streamer on Twitch. He became the most subscribed creator on October 15, just days before breaking his personal viewership record with over 250,000 concurrent viewers.

Kai also warmed the hearts of the entire Twitch community after revealing that he purchased his mom a house with his recent earnings.

Kai Cenat viewer’s wedding proposal goes horribly wrong

While streaming on October 25, Kai brought one of his viewers ‘proposetomygirl’ onto his stream so he could, well, propose to his girlfriend.

Donning a baseball cap while cooking ramen noodles, the viewer moved his camera to face the bed where his girlfriend was laying there covered up in her blankets.

“Will you marry me,” he asked before turning back to Kai. “She said, no man, what do I do?”

“Ask her again,” Kai replied.

Asking her again, the viewer expressed his love for her before receiving another no answer.

Fans reacted to the proposal in Kai’s chat, with dozens of “LMFAO” and “KICK HER OUT” messages flooding the chat.

After retrieving the ramen noodles from the stove, Kai quickly ended the Discord call. It’s unknown what happened next, but it’s safe to say that he and his girlfriend have some talking to do.