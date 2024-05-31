Kai Cenat flies to Taiwan to attend loyal fan’s graduation

Kai Cenat made good on a recent promise by flying to Taiwan to attend the graduation of his loyal fan and good friend, Ray.

Over the years, Kai Cenat has amassed a massive following on Twitch as well as other social media platforms, creating close connections with his fans and viewers in the process.

One such friendship that has developed from his content creation is with Ray after they randomly met during an IRL stream in Japan. Their friendship has blossomed to the point Cenat even visited Ray in his home country of Taiwan, posting their trip together on his vlog series at the time.

Additionally, the two have also hopped on stream to chat together, most recently when Ray revealed he would have to enlist in the military after his graduation, Cenat’s reaction one of complete shock after hearing this news.

Even during Cenat’s groundbreaking Twitch stream with Kevin Hart, the streamer spoke to Ray while live, Hart stating that he is looking forward to meeting Ray in the future.

Following this, Cenat posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) explaining that he took their friendship to the next level by flying over Taiwan to attend Ray’s graduation, fulfilling a promise made weeks prior.

Based on Kai’s post, it appears the trip over to attend the graduation did not go completely according to plan, however. The streamer admitted that he got “stuck in the airport” for over 24 hours and to make matters worse, the airline lost “all [his] luggage.”

Cenat later added that it “was all worth it” though, just to see Ray graduate, sharing a photo of the two smiling at the camera, Ray adorned in his graduation gown and Cenat in a suit.

Cenat’s audience flooded the post with comments largely of praise, one user stating, “Kai looks like a proud mentor and a father.” Another added, “Real love right there.”