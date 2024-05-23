Kai Cenat planning live Hunger Games-style event with 50 popular influencers

Content creator Kai Cenat revealed that he has been planning a Hunger Games-style streaming event for the past six months and is aiming to have 50 of the world’s most popular creators participate in it live.

Kai Cenat has quickly emerged as one of the biggest names in the content creator space. The American streamer has broken multiple Twitch records, including while streaming in his sleep. Notably, his recent Elden Ring run garnered major views.

During his May 22, 2024 stream, Cenat dropped a major tease. Revealing to his audience that he is currently in the process of developing the first-ever live Hunger Games-style stream.

While Cenat was mostly tight-lipped about the exact details of this upcoming streaming event, he did admit that he has been working on it for six months. Explaining on stream how he will “be hosting the very first fully professionally organized live Hunger Games.”

Lionsgate The Hunger Games is a wildly popular YA franchise

When his chat then began to blow up, the streamer told his audience to “hear me out” and “let me cook”, before unpacking the idea in more detail.

“I want drones, I want combat suits…this has to be huge,” Cenat added before also revealing that he plans to have roughly 50 of the most popular content creators across the world involved.

His eyes set on MrBeast as one of the first people to sign up for what could be one of the biggest streaming collaborations of all time. Furthermore, Cenat also stated that he is in talks with the sporting and clothing brand Nike to serve as an official sponsor for the event.

The Hunger Games was one of the most popular book and film franchises throughout the 2010s. An era in which the YA dystopian genre boomed in popularity, with other franchises such as Twilight, Divergent, and The Maze Runner all dominating the space.

While this is not much to go off, expect to hear Cenat speak more on his upcoming Hunger Games-style stream in the coming weeks and months.

