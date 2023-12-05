Kai Cenat hospitalized after “severe” injury filming music video

Twitch star Kai Cenat was hospitalized due to a “severe” injury he sustained while filming a music video for his YouTube group ‘AMP.’

Kai Cenat is arguably one of the most prominent streamers on Twitch — and indeed, the entire internet, scoring a wildly popular show with fellow star IShowSpeed on Rumble earlier this year.

Over the years, Kai has skyrocketed to online fame, boasting over 8 million followers on Twitch and breaking subscriber records on the site.

Now, Kai is busting out of his status as a social media star to appear in short films and even bigger movies like Good Burger 2.

YouTube: Paramount Plus Kai Cenat is making waves in showbiz, recently appearing in the new Good Burger 2 movie on Paramount Plus.

However, his most recent project resulted in a major injury for the streamer and landed him in the hospital, leaving fans worried about his condition.

Kai Cenat sustains “severe” injury filming AMP music video

On December 4, the official ‘Kai Mafia Updates’ account on Twitter / X claimed that Cenat had reportedly sustained a “severe” injury while filming a music video for his YouTube group ‘AMP.’

“Kai Cenat will not be streaming today at 8 PM, as confirmed as he’s been severely injured during an AMP shoot and is hospitalized,” the post read.

Kai Cenat appeared to confirm this news in a string of replies to the post, referencing his excitement over the GTA 6 trailer that released that same day.

“GTA 6 trailer drop [tomorrow] I’m tryna get out of here fast asf,” he wrote.

“IT DROPPED?” he followed up excitedly. “I’m escaping this shit tonight, watch this.”

Kai Cenat explains “severe” lip injury after being hospitalized

Kai was later discharged from the hospital and went live that night, explaining what happened to confused fans during his broadcast.

“We did hockey, right? We did AMP hockey. …there was a part where we had to get physical, bro,” he said. “All I have to say is, somebody — I’m not gonna say who — somebody pushed me, and I fell directly …on my face.”

“My two bunny teeth-a**, Squidward-a** front teeth went and pinched my lip,” he continued. “I get up from the floor like this, and all I see is blood. …part of my lip was missing.”

Luckily, Kai was able to continue streaming and appears to be doing well in spite of his lip injury — although it definitely seems like his excitement over the GTA 6 reveal was able to successfully distract him from the frightening incident.