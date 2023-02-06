Kai Cenat risks Twitch ban again after calling IShowSpeed during subathon

Twitch star Kai Cenat risked a Twitch ban recently by calling perma-banned streamer IShowSpeed during day five of his month-long subathon.

On February 1, 2023, Kai Cenat revealed that he had returned from his Twitch ban and was set to begin his month-long ‘Mafiathon’ subathon.

Since it began, Kai has accidentally showcased a banned creator on his broadcast — risking a Twitch ban in the process — and also had a swatting incident the next day.

Just five days in, the Twitch star is risking being banned yet again after calling IShowSpeed during his broadcast.

Kai Cenat risks Twitch ban with IShowSpeed phone call

On February 5, Kai Cenat called IShowSpeed to talk to him about recent events in Speed’s life. The Twitch star started the call by addressing Speed by the name ‘John,’ presumably in an attempt to mask who he was talking to.

However, Kai’s chat was quick to call him out, warning the creator that he was risking another Twitch ban by simply having IShowSpeed’s voice on stream.

“Bros gonna get banned,” viewers said.

According to Twitch guidelines, streamers must make an effort to not have a banned creator on their broadcast whether it be in person or having their voice in a game.

“For example, you may not facilitate a suspended user on your own channel, either by restreaming their content or hosting them directly,” it reads.

Twitch doesn’t comment on incidents from streamers, so we’ll have to wait to see whether or not Kai’s subathon is cut short.

