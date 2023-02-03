Twitch star Kai Cenat was swatted during day 2 of his month-long Twitch subathon but didn’t let it stop him from continuing to stream after the police left his house.

As Twitch continues to grow in popularity, many streamers are falling victim to swatting incidents.

Swatting happens when an anonymous person, presumably a viewer, finds a streamer’s address and calls the local police department to falsely report a major incident happening at the creator’s home.

On February 2, 2023, Kai Cenat was swatted during the second day of his month-long Twitch subathon — but he was sure not to let it stop him from continuing to stream.

Kai Cenat swatted on day 2 of Twitch subathon

During his stream, Kai Cenat and his viewers were listening to various music videos when the Twitch star got up from his chair and walked away, explaining he was going to get some food.

Minutes later, a Los Angeles Police officer can be seen walking past the camera to search Kai’s house, making sure nothing is going on.

After returning, he unmuted his microphone to talk to chat: “Got swatted. They got us. It’s alright, though. It’s cool, we good… that sh*t just threw me the f*ck off.”

(Clip starts at 6:19:00 in the VOD)

Kai also explained that he has security staff outside his house and that they saw the police show up and alerted the Twitch star on his phone.

“Shoutout to the LAPD, though, they were super cool. Came in, came out. That’s it,” he added.

This marks the second incident since the beginning of his subathon, having accidentally featured a banned Twitch streamer on his broadcast — putting himself at risk for another ban.