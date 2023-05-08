Kai Cenat freaks out after Nicki Minaj texts about future Twitch collab stream

Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat hinted at a future collaboration with rap superstar Nicki Minaj, with Cenat visibly freaking out while live after receiving a text stating that she wants to feature on his stream.

Kai Cenat has quickly become one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. From his record-breaking subathon to his major collaborations with the likes of SZA, KSI, and more, he’s amassed one of the biggest fanbases on the platform.

Despite heavy rumors coming through that he may jump ship over to rival Kick, Cenat is still producing constant streams and videos on his Twitch channel.

In a brand new stream on May 7, Cenat was calmly sitting at his desk, checking his phone, before he screamed “Nicki just text me!” and proceeded to leap up out of his chair. The Nicki in question of course being the iconic rapper herself, Nicki Minaj.

Kai Cenat screams after receiving text from Nicki Minaj

Cenat then continued to freak out, shouting “oh shi*t, shut the f**k up” multiple times before then shouting out “Nicki” once again.

After recovering, Kai then revealed what Nicki was messaging about, with the content creator revealing that the beloved rapper is interested in collaborating in the future.

“Hi Kai, where do you shoot your show? Are you in New York right now? Are things good with you and Twitch?”

He then once again began jumping around the room and screaming, clearly excited about the idea of hopping on stream with the Queen of Rap herself. And while the collab is not set in stone at the time of writing, there is a good chance we will see Minaj and Cenat appear together at some point in the future.

Back in April, Dexerto reported how Minaj expressed interest in doing a collab with Cenat after he was banned on Twitch. “I’m gonna get cute. I’m gonna dress up nice and cute and I’m gonna go on live with him,” the rapper said.

When this happens, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on their stream and what exciting content comes from it.

