Nicki Minaj wants to stream with Kai Cenat after Twitch ban: “I like him a lot”

World-famous rapper Nicki Minaj has expressed support for Twitch star Kai Cenat following his ban from the platform.

Kai Cenat was hit with a surprising Twitch ban on April 17 amid intensifying rumors that the legendary streamer would be signing an exclusive deal with rival platform Kick.

Although Kai didn’t reveal the reason for the ban, sources close to Dexerto revealed that it was due to “simulated sexual activity” in GTA RP – something that several other streamers have been suspended for in the past.

Amid the ban, rapper Nicki Minaj went live and started talking about the Twitch star and defended him, demanding that the Amazon-owned site “let the boy rock.”

Nicki Minaj defends Kai Cenat amid Twitch ban

According to Nicki, she was so frustrated with Kai’s recent ban that she wanted to take matters into her own hands and help him out by joining him.

“I’m gonna get cute. I’m gonna dress up nice and cute and I’m gonna go on live with him,” the rapper said. “And speak to him if that’s cool with him.”

The rapper went on to say that she was going to personally reach out to the Twitch sub record holder herself about the possible collaboration that would certainly break the internet.

“Let me reach out to him and stuff because I really like him. I really like him a lot,” she continued.

Minaj further asked Twitch to “please” leave Kai alone and stop banning him. As of this article’s writing, Cenat has yet to be unbanned on Twitch, but hopefully, he’ll be back and ready to stream soon.

There’s still no word on if a crossover between Nicki and Kai will actually happen, but in the meantime, keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest in news on Twitch and entertainment.