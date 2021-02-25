 K-Pop band BTS becomes one of first accounts followed by Twitter - Dexerto
K-Pop band BTS becomes one of first accounts followed by Twitter

Published: 25/Feb/2021 0:00

by Theo Salaun
bts twitter
Twitter, @BTS_twt / Twitter

Twitter’s official account decided to follow its platform’s first users and, in a move that made millions of fans happy, decided to give one of their first follows to a K-Pop superstar boy band: BTS.

BTS, or the Bangtan Boys, have seven members and countless fans, or stans, across the world. The BTS ARMY seems to grow larger every single day and now can count Twitter’s official account among its latest recruits.

With over 59 million followers, Twitter’s official account has some popularity itself (the platform, meanwhile, has over 300 million users). While the account’s ratio was an absurd zero following, 59-plus million followers, the “Blue Bird” decided to change that and add to their feed a little.

After asking the masses who they should make their very first followed accounts, a stan account with under 1,000 followers suggested BTS. The account quickly took that advice, making the K-Pop supergroup one of its only nine accounts followed (and becoming one of the boys’ 33-plus million followers in the process).

If you’ve spent any time at all on Twitter, chances are that you’ve seen mention of BTS. Most prominently, you’ve likely seen “fan cam” montages of the members or the entire group. Even if you mute “BTS” or “K-Pop,” there’s no guarantee you can avoid their avid fandom as the so-named ARMY will share content from their favorite members, no matter the context.

And, yes, that content isn’t always about singing. Sometimes it’s just footage of two members treating their plushies differently, as in a video of Jimin and Jungkook that has been viewed over a million times on Twitter.

By following BTS, Twitter both gets to enjoy some of the boy band’s content directly from them — while simultaneously supporting possibly the most popular group on the entire platform. But it should be known that this is no play for clout, as BTS are the only verified account that Twitter is following.

Of the nine accounts Twitter decided to follow, BTS are the only ones with over one million followers. The rest are composed of five individuals (a couple who are fan accounts themselves), one nonprofit animal shelter and, in a relatable move, two dog accounts — one for a Corgi and one for a Shih Tzu.

KSI starts hilarious “beef” with Minecraft star TommyInnit

Published: 24/Feb/2021 20:13

by Virginia Glaze
KSI sparks hilarious beef with Tommyinnit
YouTube: JJ Olatunji, TommyInnit

ksi Tommyinnit

YouTube star-turned-boxer KSI has struck up yet another humorous “feud” with the uber-popular Minecraft influencer TommyInnit — leading to a completely hilarious and unexpected response from the gamer.

When it comes to fandom feuds, most bystanders know better than to get involved… but when content creators themselves declare war against each other, it’s almost impossible for viewers to not take an interest.

This time around, British rapper and influencer KSI has taken some shots at TommyInnit — all for the jokes, of course. While the two have “duked it out” on social media before (all for the lulz), this time, a slew of other high-profile names are getting involved in a chuckle-worthy social media showdown.

On February 24, KSI stirred the pot with a tweet that caught the attention of Minecraft fans all over the app: “Sidemen fanbase > Minecraft fanbase.”

A short while later, the commotion caught the attention of none other than MrBeast, who replied: “Anyone else waiting with popcorn for TommyInnit to reply?”

It wasn’t long before the British Minecraft star chimed in on the situation with a series of responses that left the internet in stitches.

“Mr Beast,” he began “I don’t do drama Mr Beast. I just tell people who are wrong why they’re wrong, and why they’re f***ing stupid. KSI is almost always wrong. He’s never been right. He just sits there dissing people in his ivory tower, meanwhile I’m sat here on Reddit studying algorithm. F*** him.”

However, it was Tommy’s next response that took the joke even further, with the YouTuber poking fun at his own viewers: “Tommy fanbase is a bunch of 12 year old girls who fangirl over him. Same for Carl and Dream, and Sidemen fanbase who can handle jokes.”

The Minecrafter then jokingly asked his fans to ratio KSI’s Tweet — a request that fellow Minecraft personality Quackity graciously agreed to, writing: “I just think it’s funny when old people get less likes. Signal boosted.”

While this is far from the first time KSI has effectively “stirred the pot” with the Minecraft fandom, their “feud” is no more than playful banter and humorous jokes — which are currently giving their respective fanbases a hilarious interaction that has some calling for a diss track.