BTS’ Jungkook fans gush as he creates Instagram account for his dog Bam

BTS star Jungkook surprised his fans after revealing that he’s opened up an Instagram account for his pet dog Bam.

Jungkook is the only BTS member without a personal Instagram account after he unexpectedly deleted his in 2023. However, he’s now returned to the social media app… but with a twist.

On April 14, the ‘Seven’ hitmaker took to Weverse, a Korea-based fan community platform, to write: “I can’t show anything off right now, so I’ll show off my baby.”

Jungkook then shared his beloved dog’s Instagram handle: Bowwow_bam, before wishing everyone a goodnight by playing a clever pun on the Dobermann’s name. His pet’s name is Bam, which means night in Korean. “Have a good bam (night) from now on and forward,” he added.

Article continues after ad

It didn’t take long for fans to flock to Bam’s page and follow him. At the time of writing, the adorable dog has amassed over 3.4 million followers, with 7 posts. “Bam’s dad. Have a good BAM,” his bio reads.

Article continues after ad

In the comments under the posts, ARMYs swooned over the surprising revelation. “Just wanted to say that it was SOOO cute that you created an account dedicated just for Jeon Bam,” one fan wrote.

“Welcome back Bam’s dad. Thank you so much for coming back on Instagram,” another said. “Jungkook… I can’t explain my happiness right now,” a third added. “I’m crying, he looks beautiful in all his photos,” someone else commented.

Article continues after ad

Jungkook is currently completing his mandatory military service with his BTS bandmate Jimin, a requirement for all young men in South Korea. They are expected to return by 2025, when the supergroup will allegedly reunite.

His last releases before enlistment include his record-breaking debut solo album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023, followed by ‘Standing Next to You (USHER remix)’ on December 1, 2023.