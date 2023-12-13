BTS reunites as Jungkook, Jimin, RM & V enter military service in touching video

BTS reunites as Jungkook, Jimin, RM & V enter military service in touching videoTwitter: BTS
The last remaining BTS members — V, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook — have officially entered military service. In a farewell video, the band reunited for the last time (for now).
If you’re a BTS fan, it’s been a tough year. Members Jin, J-Hope, and SUGA were the first band members to enter into mandatory military service.
Then, there came the inevitable: the remaining members (Jungkook, Jimin, RM, and V) entered into required duties for the South Korean government.
Reportedly, the band will reunite in 2025. Over the coming months, the band promises there are plenty of good things coming while they’re away.
BTS reunited for a brief farewell in new video
The iconic K-pop band BTS reunited for a brief farewell as V, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook officially entered into mandatory military service. J-Hope, Jin, and Suga used vacation days to attend the send-off.
In a video released by the label, the band members can be seen greeting one another, holding back tears, and sharing final thoughts into the camera. “We’ll be healthy and go and come back well,” said RM.
The clip also includes footage from V, RM, Jimin, and Jungkook’s entrance ceremony. BTS members can be seen heading out onto a field and in salute position.
RM then teased that “things are coming” down the pike. V quickly added, “But really, I don’t know if we did well, but I think ARMYs will really like it.”
V then approached the camera and sent a personal message to fans. “I’ll go and come back with good health. I won’t be able to watch vlogs for a while, but please keep uploading. Someday, I’ll watch them.”
BTS announced their hiatus in October 2022. “Bighit Music has focused to the milestone moment when it would be possible to respect the needs of the country and for these healthy young men to serve with their countrymen, and that’s now,” the band’s label said in a press statement.
Since the announcement, the band has kept fans busy. Many members continued releasing music and videos, such as Jungkook and his record-breaking debut, Golden.
For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.