BTS’ V devastates fans after enlisting in military training

BTS member Kim Tae-hyung, better known as V, enlisted in the military, and fans are devastated.

In 2022, news broke that the popular K-pop group BTS would be going on hiatus due to military enlistment requirements.

Several band members have already begun their military duties. Jin, SUGA, and j-hope enlisted in service earlier in 2023.

Now, the last few band members are set to start their training in December 2023, including V. Fans were initially worried about the group’s future, but BTS will reunite in 2025.

Article continues after ad

Youtube: HYBE Labels V performing in his ‘Blue’ music video

V leaves fans devastated over military enlistment

BTS member V (Kim Tae-hyung) will begin his military enlistment on December 11, 2023 at the New Recruit Training Center in Nonsan. Reportedly, V applied to serve in the Special Mission Unit of the ROK Army’s Capital Defense Command.

Article continues after ad

Other members are also expected to start their required service training; RM’s also begins on December 11 with Jimin and Jungkook enlisting on December 12. All members will serve 18 months.

BTS fans were understandably upset and took to Twitter/X to express how devastated they were.

Article continues after ad

“I am not ready for this, pleaseeeee,” wrote one fan.

“Wait please my heart,” echoed another.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

User WajeehaCh15 noted their December 11 birthday before writing, “Noooo I don’t want this on my birthday.”

“2 year’s without TAEHYUNG?? I can’t imagine. He is the face of k-pop, how we will survive without him for 2 years,” declared another user.

Article continues after ad

User Agilesss reminded other fans that “the faster they go the faster they back.”

K-pop star Park Hyung-Sik reacted to his friend’s enlistment

Part of the Wooga Squad, which also consists of V, Park Hyung-Sik spoke at a fan event called SIKcret Time and mentioned V’s enlistment.

Article continues after ad

“Recently, just a few days back, I realized a friend was about to enter the military,” he said, “so I thought meeting him before he enlists would be a good idea. We ended up having quite a few drinks.”

Big Hit, the label behind BTS, has allegedly said they were unable to confirm the dates of the band’s enlistment.

For more entertainment news, keep it locked to Dexerto.