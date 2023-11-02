Stray Kids go viral on Twitter/X after In Life album hits 1 billion streams

K-pop group Stray Kids has gone viral on Twitter/X for their album, In Life, surpassing one billion streams on Spotify.

Stray Kids aren’t new to the billion streamer club. This summer, the group — Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. — scored 5 billion collective streams across all their albums on Spotify.

Such a landmark achievement has many speculating that they could soon become larger than BTS, whose own Jimin broke streaming records of his own this year. Considering Stray Kids recently vaulted over 2 million streams in a single calendar year, it’s not unfounded to think they could overcome their fiercest competitors.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With their infectious melodies and killer production style, Stray Kids are positioning themselves as the next global sensation. All it will take is an undeniable smash that swims across to the States.

K-pop group Stray Kids on a red carpet for a Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event.

IN LIFE earns 1 billion streams

Stray Kids hangs on everyone’s lips this afternoon (November 2). When news broke that their 2020 studio album, IN LIFE, snagged more than 1 billion streams on Spotify, fans declared their supremacy online.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Signed to JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids’ album becomes the first artist on the label to earn such an impressive streaming count. Behind BTS, they mark the second male Korean group in history to achieve such success.

Article continues after ad

Fans took to Twitter/X with group photos and GIFs celebrating the milestone and pointing out another important distinction: Stray Kids’ IN LIFE marks the first fourth-generation boy band album to hit 2 million streams. What an achievement!

Article continues after ad

IN LIFE serves as a repackaging of the band’s first album, GO LIVE, released earlier in 2020.

With such immense success, the band shows no signs of slowing down. Their new EP, ROCK-STAR, drops November 10.