Jungkook goes viral for showing off sweaty physique in documentary

Jungkook showed off his physique in a BTS documentary and went viral on Twitter/X.

BTS member Jungkook is no stranger to throwing fans into a frenzy. Whether he’s drawing comparisons to Michael Jackson or heating things up with Usher, the performer is known for showing off his sexier side.

Of course, his image doesn’t detract from the music. There’s a reason Jungkook became 2023’s breakout BTS member. His solo debut Golden broke records for solo K-pop artists and positioned him as one of the year’s biggest success stories.

Jungkook has also made major headlines for serving in the military. While he’s theoretically out of the spotlight, that doesn’t stop the star from going viral.

Twitter: Dreamjeons Jungkook goes shirtless in BTS Monuments documentary

Jungkook’s physique becomes a viral sensation

In the “Still Purple” episode of the new BTS documentary, the singer is seen exiting the stage with his shirt off. One viral tweet has racked up more than one million views and tens of thousands of shares and bookmarks.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star documents the band’s meteoric rise to fame and their continued success. In the latest episode, band members show off their homes, watch Jin shave his head for military enlistment, reflect on songwriting, and muse on their ambitions for the future.

But it was Jungkook’s sexy moment that has fans going crazy online.

“Gawwwddddd Jungkook naked,” wrote one fan.

“Out of all the members, jungkook has the nicest body,” echoed another.

A third chimed in, “The way his boobi bounce….for my sake jk let me hug u for once.”

“This man is gonna be the death of me,” added another user.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star debuted on Disney+ in December 2023 and has issued one episode a week. The eighth and final episode is called “Promise for Tomorrow.” While all the band members are serving in the military, it’s a nice little treat for fans in the meantime.

BTS is expected to reunite in 2025.

For more music news, keep it locked to Dexerto.