“HE DID IT” trends on Twitter as Ranboo’s Minecraft stream breaks Twitch records

Published: 20/Feb/2021 20:45

by Theo Salaun
ranboo twitch minecraft
Twitch, @RanbooLive / Twitch / Mojang Studios

In just 30 minutes, Ranboo, a Minecraft YouTuber and DreamSMP participant, broke numerous Twitch records (including most subscribers), raised thousands of dollars for charity and began trending on Twitter.

Dream’s survival multiplayer (SMP) Minecraft server has been taking over YouTube and Twitch over the past several months and is showing no signs of slowing down. With popular content creators like Dream, TommyInnit and GeorgeNotFound enjoying massive popularity — Ranboo is the latest to join them by dominating Twitch and Twitter.

In the name of the Trevor Project, a mental health nonprofit for LGBTQ youths, Ranboo looked to conduct a record-breaking stream. And, within minutes, he shattered the records he started the day off intending to eventually break.

After half an hour of streaming, Ranboo had broken the record for Twitch subscribers, subscribers by a Minecraft streamer and subscribers by a “faceless” streamer (as he is known for his trademark black and white mask). Quickly, his fans flooded out from Twitch and onto Twitter to rejoice in his success.

With Dream himself donating over 1,000 Twitch subs, Ranboo’s stream has continued to be the hottest channel on Twitch, even after breaking the original records he intended to. At the time of writing, Ranboo is flying toward a new world record: most subscribers in a single day.

Cracking the record for subs in just 30 minutes, the stream hasn’t let up and fans are continuing to support both Ranboo and the Trevor Project. After reaching over 60K subs and $20K raised in the first half hour, those numbers have surpassed 80K and $50K in the hour since.

Simply ecstatic, the YouTuber’s fans have brought attention to his success across social media — including tweets about just how proud they are of him for having achieved so much success so quickly.

Having started streaming in September 2020, these record-breaking numbers are downright outlandish. But it’s hard to be surprised when met face-to-face with the passion of Ranboo’s fans, who do everything from tweeting capslocked support to drawing touching fan art.

At the time of writing, just an hour or two into his stream, Ranboo has already flown by 82K subscribers total and 25K subs on the day. 

Apparently, the all-time records for each of those are around 29K and 100K — meaning more records may get broken and more money may get raised for charity.

For all we know, “HE DID IT (AGAIN)” may start trending on Twitter later today.

xQc responds to Linus Tech Tips roasting his “train wreck” PC build

Published: 20/Feb/2021 19:38 Updated: 20/Feb/2021 20:01

by Bill Cooney
Linus Tech Tips/xQc/YouTube

Twitch star xQc didn’t seem amused with Linus’s breakdown of his recent PC-building stream, which the tech guru called a “train wreck.”

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel might be one of the biggest Twitch streamers out there, but according to Linus Tech Tips, his PC-building skill leaves a lot to be desired.

As one of the top-earning individuals on Twitch, xQc definitely has plenty of cash to blow on the best PC parts money can buy, and assembling them into a powerhouse gaming rig also makes for great content.

It’s not just entertainment for Felix’s fans either apparently, as well-known tech YouTuber Linus Tech Tips took the time to critique xQc’s PC-building skills in a new video, labeling the process as a “train wreck,” to put things lightly.

“xQc reached out to me a number of weeks back asking for help with a new gaming PC. I pointed out that anyone and their dog would be happy to send him a free gaming PC in exchange for a tweet, but I did offer my help if he really needed it,” Linus explained. “Then I promptly never heard anything about it again until I was streaming today and you guys wouldn’t stop talking about how apparently horrible his build was.”

Sure enough, Felix’s actions within the first few seconds of the build were enough to make the tech guru cringe. “This must be how people feel watching me handle stuff,” he quipped while watching xQc conduct his build on the carpet, overpay for parts, handle things carelessly, and just seeming to have little idea what he was doing.

“What are juicers? He’s now used the word juicers twice.” Linus asked incredulously after xQc used one of his trademark terms to describe his sticks of RAM. “128 gigs of RAM in a gaming PC, and he’s calling them juicers. I’m really not sure I’m following so far.”

After suffering through roughly 15 minutes of xQc struggling to get everything put together, the YouTuber made it clear his offer to Felix still stands. “Felix if you’re watching this, my offer still stands. I’d be happy to walk you through this, we can make that case work.”

Wouldn’t you know it, xQc was watching, and posted his own reaction video to this one.

Despite having his PC-building skills absolutely torn apart by one of YouTube’s biggest computer experts, xQc seemed to be having a ton of fun watching and responding to the critique as it happened, and cackling at the fact he got Linus to say “juicers” on camera.

“Guys, the reason I sort of know in-depths and whatnot, is one of my brothers would build PCs, he’d tell me about it, but I would only remember certain parts,” Felix explained. “That wasn’t too bad, he didn’t roast me too hard.”

xQc admitted at the end of the video he had a tough time communicating with people who reach out to help, but we do hope he takes Linus up on his offer for assistance, as a collab stream between the two attempting to build a PC would be some great content.