BTS took over the world with their boyish charms, infectious melodies, and out-of-this-world stage presence. But what does their name mean? We’ve got everything you need to know.

Formed in 2010, BTS consists of seven band members: Jimin, RM, V, Jin, Jungkook, Suga, and J-Hope. A global phenomenon, the K-Pop band has sold millions of records and toured the world. Many of its members have also achieved quite a bit of solo success.

Some of the band’s biggest hits include “Dynamite,” “Butter,” “On,” “Idol,” “Fake Love,” and “Boy with Love,” among many others. The group is known to co-write and/or co-produce much of their work.

After debuting in 2013 on Big Hit Entertainment, the band released their first albums, Dark & Wild and Wake Up, in 2014. They’ve released eight total records, spanning Korean and Japanese, and one reissue. Those albums include 2018’s Love Yourself: Tear and 2020’s Be.

BTS become most popular music group on YouTube

What does BTS stand for?

BTS stands for the Korean phrase Bangtan Sonyeondan, which directly translates to Bulletproof Boy Scouts. They’re also known as the Bangtan Boys.

In an interview with Affinity magazine, BTS singer J-Hope discussed the meaning behind the name. “‘Bangtan’ means to be resistant to bullets, so it means to block out stereotypes, criticisms, and expectations that aim at adolescents like bullets, to preserve the values and ideals of today’s adolescents.”

Reportedly, Big Hit’s producer and songwriter Bang Si-Hyuk had a name in mind when searching for the band members who would eventually make up BTS.

In 2017, the band underwent a rebranding. They updated their logo and even changed their name. BTS switched to now mean “Beyond the Scene.”

Big Hit Entertainment explained the changes, “We defined and visualized BTS’ brand as a future-oriented concept with universality so that it can encompass the album concept and activities over time.”

